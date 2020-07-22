2018 Jeep Compass

Vehicle Features

Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Engine Immobilizer engine coolant temp Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Trim Urethane Shift Knob Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/chrome accents Exterior Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features 160 Amp Alternator Cornering Lights odometer Driver foot rest Front map lights height adjustment Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Wireless phone connectivity Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Systems Monitor Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Instrument Panel Bin Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Electric Power-Assist Steering GVWR: 2086 kgs (4600 lbs) Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Gauges -inc: Speedometer 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Tachometer and Trip Odometer Body-Colour Roof Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert 51 L Fuel Tank Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Streaming Audio Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS 3.73 FINAL DRIVE RATIO 926# Maximum Payload Centre Console/Rear Seat Air Vents Stop-Start Dual Battery System Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents

