2018 Jeep Compass

52,145 KM

Details

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-800-204-8620

2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

Sport - Streaming Audio - Proximity Key

2018 Jeep Compass

Sport - Streaming Audio - Proximity Key

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-800-204-8620

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

52,145KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8246943
  • Stock #: 0839
  • VIN: 3C4NJDAB5JT401316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,145 KM

Vehicle Description

Streaming Audio, Proximity Key, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning!

Compare at $36045 - Our Price is just $34995!

Beneath the distinctive design and fluid lines of the exterior lies authentic Jeep brand capability with an urban, upscale attitude. This 2018 Jeep Compass is for sale today.

The 2018 Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, you're never left behind and you never miss out on the fun. Inside, experience a unique and well-appointed interior, advanced safety and security technologies and the 4th-generation of our award-winning multimedia systems. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This SUV has 52,145 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Compass's trim level is Sport. This versatile Jeep Compass Sport is an outstanding value. It comes standard with a Uconnect infotainment system with a five-inch display screen, Bluetooth hands-free talking and an audio aux input jack, steering wheel audio controls and cruise control for added convenience. It also comes with power windows, power locks with remote keyless entry, air conditioning and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Streaming Audio, Proximity Key, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDAB5JT401316.




Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Streaming Audio
Rear View Camera
Proximity Key

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

