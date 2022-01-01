2018 Jeep Wrangler

$52,981 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 5 0 1 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 52,501 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Compass Remote Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Front map lights Front centre armrest w/storage Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Illuminated Front Cupholder 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Exterior Aluminum Wheels DEEP TINTED GLASS Removable Rear Window Variable Intermittent Wipers Black door handles Body-coloured grille Black fender flares Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Aluminum Spare Wheel Black Side Windows Trim Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Conventional Rear Cargo Access Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear Clearcoat Paint w/Badging TIRES: LT255/75R17C BSW OFF-ROAD Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Performance Suspension HD shock absorbers 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio Off Road Suspension Single stainless steel exhaust Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Manual Transfer Case Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 85 L Fuel Tank 4 Skid Plates Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Front Active w/Driver Control Anti-Roll Bar and Rear Anti-Roll Bar Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 8 speakers 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control SiriusXM WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/MINERAL GREY 892# Maximum Payload GVWR: 2,586 kgs (5,700 lbs) UConnect 4

