Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Wrangler

52,501 KM

Details Description Features

$52,981

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,981

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-800-204-8620

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon - UConnect 4

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon - UConnect 4

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-800-204-8620

  1. 8125012
  2. 8125012
  3. 8125012
  4. 8125012
  5. 8125012
  6. 8125012
  7. 8125012
  8. 8125012
  9. 8125012
  10. 8125012
  11. 8125012
  12. 8125012
  13. 8125012
  14. 8125012
  15. 8125012
  16. 8125012
  17. 8125012
  18. 8125012
  19. 8125012
  20. 8125012
Contact Seller

$52,981

+ taxes & licensing

52,501KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8125012
  • Stock #: 21W1230A
  • VIN: 1C4HJWFG4JL847403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Off Road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, UConnect 4, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors!



Compare at $54570 - Our Price is just $52981!

Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, the ultimate off-roading vehicle.

Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Rubicon. Elegance and ruggedness meet in the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon with unique aluminum wheels, a Dana 44 heavy-duty front axle, electronic front sway bar disconnect, performance suspension and TruLok front and rear axles. Additionally, the Rubicon comes with 5 underbody skid plates, protective side steps, body-color accents plus black heated power mirrors. Additional features include an 8 speaker audio system with Bluetooth and UConnect 4 with SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual zone climate control, cruise control and much more.



Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Compass
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Illuminated Front Cupholder
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Aluminum Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Body-coloured grille
Black fender flares
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Clearcoat Paint w/Badging
TIRES: LT255/75R17C BSW OFF-ROAD
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Performance Suspension
HD shock absorbers
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Off Road Suspension
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
85 L Fuel Tank
4 Skid Plates
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Front Active w/Driver Control Anti-Roll Bar and Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Dual Zone Climate Control
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
SiriusXM
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/MINERAL GREY
892# Maximum Payload
GVWR: 2,586 kgs (5,700 lbs)
UConnect 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2019 RAM 3500 Trades...
 60,246 KM
$53,981 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Spark...
 3,641 KM
$18,250 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 70,262 KM
$72,788 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-800-204-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-204-8620

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory