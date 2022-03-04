$CALL+ tax & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
2018 Kia Optima
LX Auto - Heated Seats - SiriusXM
Used
- Stock #: 0879
- VIN: 5XXGT4L31JG229726
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Kia Optima comes standard with an appealing array of tech features (including an exemplary infotainment system) and an attractive collection of advanced safety features. - cars.usnews.com This 2018 Kia Optima is for sale today.
The latest model of the Kia Optima, the 2018 version comes with even more options and engine choices. The trim levels have been standardized and simplified, and the cabin has become even more driver and passenger optimized with the addition of premium options one would expect to find in a luxury sedan.It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Optima's trim level is LX Auto. One of the more refined executive mid-size sedans, the 2018 Kia Optima LX is created solely for an enjoyable and relaxing driving experience. The smooth and quiet Optima offers options such as chrome exterior accents, power heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, a 6 speaker stereo with Bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks, voice activation and internal memory, remote keyless entry, remote power cargo access, a leather steering wheel, heated front bucket seats, cruise control, power door locks, perimeter alarm and plenty of safety features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Bluetooth Streaming Audio.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
SiriusXM
