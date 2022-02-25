2018 Mazda MAZDA3

$20,694 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 6 8 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8400519

8400519 Stock #: S2211A

S2211A VIN: 3MZBN1V78JM223985

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 129,681 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Interior Heated Steering Wheel Additional Features Blind Spot Detection Mazda Connect Collision Mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.