$51,995+ tax & licensing
$51,995
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-800-204-8620
1-800-204-8620
2018 Nissan Titan
2018 Nissan Titan
Platinum - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-800-204-8620
$51,995
+ taxes & licensing
52,380KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8505338
- Stock #: 22D1975B
- VIN: 1N6AA1E56JN521334
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,380 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $53555 - Our Price is just $51995!
Supportive seats and a quiet cabin make this Nissan Titan practical and comfortable for cruising the highway or the job site. This 2018 Nissan Titan is for sale today.
Every day brings new challenges and new opportunities. Be ready with a truck built to tackle whatever comes your way. Along with the brawn, this Nissan Titan has brains like an incredibly capable truck bed, advanced technology that redefines towing, and comfort and convenience that makes this one premium ride. 24/7, this Nissan Titan is always on duty. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 52,380 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 7 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Titan's trim level is Platinum. Platinum Reserve is the top trim for the Titan and it shows in every detail. It comes with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Rockford Fosgate premium audio, premium leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated rear seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, an around view monitor with moving object detection, blind spot warning, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Navigation
Premium Sound Package
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7