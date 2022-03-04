2018 Nissan Titan

$51,995 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 3 8 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8505338

8505338 Stock #: 22D1975B

22D1975B VIN: 1N6AA1E56JN521334

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 52,380 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Navigation Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.