$33,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,980
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-800-204-8620
2018 Nissan Titan
2018 Nissan Titan
SV Crew - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
Location
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-800-204-8620
$33,980
+ taxes & licensing
119,290KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8548967
- Stock #: 22JG2140A
- VIN: 1N6AA1EJ1JN515891
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,290 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $34999 - Our Price is just $33980!
This Nissan Titan is a top choice in a very competitive field of pickup trucks. This 2018 Nissan Titan is for sale today.
Every day brings new challenges and new opportunities. Be ready with a truck built to tackle whatever comes your way. Along with the brawn, this Nissan Titan has brains like an incredibly capable truck bed, advanced technology that redefines towing, and comfort and convenience that makes this one premium ride. 24/7, this Nissan Titan is always on duty. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 119,290 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 7 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Titan's trim level is SV Crew. The SV trim blends features and value in this rugged pickup. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with six-speaker audio, Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio, SiriusXM, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry with push-button ignition, power heated mirrors with integrated turn signals, chrome trim, aluminum wheels, front tow hooks, trailer sway control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
POWER DOORS
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7