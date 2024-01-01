$36,991+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
SPORT
2018 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$36,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,029KM
VIN 1C6RR7MT1JS245882
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 101,029 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 2018 1500 proves that it has what it takes to get the job done right. This 2018 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2018 Ram 1500 is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this amazing full size truck. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 101,029 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Sport. The Sport trim adds some sporty attitude to this rugged Ram. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a rotary dial e-shifter, a power driver's seat, body-color front fascia, rear bumper, and grille with bright billets, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7MT1JS245882.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2018 RAM 1500