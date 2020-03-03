Menu
2018 RAM 1500

Night - Bluetooth - Siriusxm - $276 B/W

2018 RAM 1500

Night - Bluetooth - Siriusxm - $276 B/W

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-5808

$40,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,848KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4799196
  • Stock #: 19R4093B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT8JS331707
Exterior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Doors
4-door

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Audio Control! Compare at $42209 - Our Price is just $40980! Get the job done right with this rugged Ram 1500 pickup. This 2018 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2018 Ram 1500 is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this amazing full size truck. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 25,848 kms. It's grey in colour. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our 1500's trim level is Night. Get a capable pickup truck with bold, aggressive styling with this Ram Night Edition. It comes with body color bumpers, black grille and badging, semi-gloss black aluminum wheels, automatic halogen headlights with black surround, fog lamps, dual exhaust, Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a media hub with a USB port and an aux jack, a rotary dial gear shifter, LED interior lighting, a power driver's seat, air conditioning, steering wheel audio control, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7MT8JS331707 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkcdjr.com/financing_application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $275.92 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $50217 ). See dealer for details. FINANCING AVAILABLE! We are always looking for trade-ins. Visit our website at selkirkchrysler.com for a free appraisal and for an Instant Cash Offer. Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRaterÃ¢s 2020 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba. Come find out why! Call us at 204-482-5808 to book a test drive. Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

