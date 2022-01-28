$36,980+ tax & licensing
$36,980
+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
TRADESMAN
Location
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
97,870KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8262867
- Stock #: 22R4333C
- VIN: 1C6RR7KG1JS142161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,870 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $38089 - Our Price is just $36980!
Get the job done right with this rugged Ram 1500 pickup. This 2018 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2018 Ram 1500 is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this amazing full size truck. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 97,870 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500's trim level is Tradesman. The Tradesman trim on this Ram 1500 is an exceptional value. This rugged work truck gives you Ram capability at a low price while offering features like air conditioning, a USB port, heavy-duty interior, cruise control, electronic stability control, and a tilt steering wheel for added convenience.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7KG1JS142161.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7