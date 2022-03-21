$36,980+ tax & licensing
$36,980
+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
2018 RAM 1500
Harvest - Trailer Hitch
114,102KM
Used
- Stock #: 22JG9724B1
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT2JS125459
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour USE THIS ONE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,102 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $38089 - Our Price is just $36980!
This Ram 1500 is a top contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride and a well-trimmed cabin. This 2018 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2018 Ram 1500 is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this amazing full size truck. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 114,102 kms. It's bright white in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Harvest. This Ram 1500 Harvest was made for the Great Plains of the prairies. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, an 8.4 inch touchscreen with GPS navigation, tubular side steps, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, suspension skid plates and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 20 Semi-gloss Black Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Trailer Hitch.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7LT2JS125459.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Trailer Hitch
Remote Engine Start
20" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM WHEELS
