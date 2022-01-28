2018 RAM 2500

$58,881 + taxes & licensing 1 4 4 , 2 7 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8189316

8189316 Stock #: 21W6500A

21W6500A VIN: 3C6UR5JL4JG346926

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour RED PEARL

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 144,277 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Rear View Camera Windows Power sliding rear window Exterior TRAILER TOW MIRRORS Spray-in bedliner Convenience Remote Engine Start Mechanical 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Additional Features 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group LED BED LIGHTING Electronic Trailer Brake Controller

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.