2018 RAM 2500
SLT
144,277KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8189316
- Stock #: 21W6500A
- VIN: 3C6UR5JL4JG346926
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RED PEARL
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,277 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $60647 - Our Price is just $58881!
Get the job done in comfort and style in this extremely capable Ram 2500. This 2018 Ram 2500 is for sale today.
This 2018 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500HD is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 144,277 kms. It's red pearl in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 350HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 2500's trim level is SLT. Our Ram 2500 SLT offers a great blend of features and value. It comes with great features such as a Class V trailering package, chrome clad wheels, power windows, locks and power heated mirrors, a sliding rear window, chrome bumpers and front grille, SiriusXM radio, air conditioning, remote keyless entry plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, 5th Wheel/gooseneck Towing Prep Group, Remote Engine Start, Spray-in Bedliner, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, Power Sliding Rear Window, Trailer Tow Mirrors.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Rear View Camera
Power sliding rear window
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
Spray-in bedliner
Remote Engine Start
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
LED BED LIGHTING
Electronic Trailer Brake Controller
