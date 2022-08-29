$46,244+ tax & licensing
$46,244
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 4X4
Location
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
79,207KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9217387
- Stock #: S2276A
- VIN: JTEBU5JR2J5491310
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,207 KM
Vehicle Description
A rugger, modern, quality built SUV that will never fail you. This 2018 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The refreshed 2018 Toyota 4Runner is a capable quality built 4x4 SUV. This rugged family SUV can offer the best of both worlds having a refined technologically advanced interior with excellent off road capabilities. Ready for any adventure you set out to, the reliability that the 4Runner can offer will never leave you stranded, and will keep asking for more. All in all, this 2018 4Runner is convenient and comfortable at all times and on any road surface.This SUV has 79,207 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $332.11 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $14201 ). See dealer for details.
