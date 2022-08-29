2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

$35,194 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 7 6 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9139816

9139816 Stock #: 22514A

22514A VIN: 3VV4B7AX6JM196901

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 64,762 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Navigation Premium Sound Package Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.