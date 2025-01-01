Menu
<b>Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Bluetooth!</b><br> <br> This 2019 Buick Encore gives you the luxury you deserve and the versatility you need! This 2019 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>Step into this 2019 Buick Encore, and youll find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, youll always arrive in style, comfort, and grace.This SUV has 77,653 kms. Its satin steel gray metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Encores trim level is Preferred. This Encore Preferred comes loaded with an 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Siri EyesFree and voice recognition, USB and aux jacks, customizable Driver Information Centre with colour display, 4G WiFi, power driver seat, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access and OnStar capable, flat folding front passenger and rear seats, front passenger under seat storage, hands free keyless entry, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, rear view camera, aluminum wheels, deep tinted glass, and heated power side mirrors with turn signals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, 4g Wifi. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, weve got the perfect fit for you. If youre looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, 4G WiFi, Hands Free Keyless Entry

2019 Buick Encore