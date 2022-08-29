Menu
2019 Buick Regal

43,327 KM

$27,694

+ tax & licensing
Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

Sportback Avenir - Navigation

Sportback Avenir - Navigation

Location

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

$27,694

+ taxes & licensing

43,327KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9281794
  • Stock #: 22656A
  • VIN: W04GW6SX5K1018091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,327 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Memory Seats!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



This 2019 Buick Regal is one of the most desirable sedans in its segment. This 2019 Buick Regal Sportback is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

With its athletic elegance and new discretely integrated sportback opening, this 2019 Buick Regal takes the driving experience for a whole new spin. On top of a refined design and a comfortable interior, a new powertrain gives this sedan enthusiastic performance. This Regal is also a fantastic value. For a sporty sedan with a responsive and pleasant driving experience, this Buick Regal is a top choice. This sedan has 43,327 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Regal Sportback's trim level is Avenir. Stepping up to this Avenir adds a host of assistance and comfort features like navigation, leather seats, heated front seats, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert and rear cross traffic alert, LED headlamps with cornering and auto leveling, wireless charging, memory driver seat and side mirrors, a Bose premium sound system, HD Radio, rear parking assistance, and auto dimming side mirrors. This awesome luxury sedan is also equipped with power front seats, remote start, Driver Information Centre colour display, 4G WiFi, Buick Connected and OnStar capability, hands free keyless open, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, interior ambient lighting, rear seat charge only USB ports, dual zone automatic climate control, folding rear seat, rearview camera, auto dimming rearview mirror, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri EyesFree and voice recognition, SiriusXM, and Bluetooth. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Android Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $186.93 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $11188 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
remote start
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
Blind Spot Monitoring
4G WiFi

