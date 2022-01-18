Menu
2019 Cadillac XTS

86,331 KM

Details Description Features

2019 Cadillac XTS

2019 Cadillac XTS

Luxury - Navigation - Cooled Seats

2019 Cadillac XTS

Luxury - Navigation - Cooled Seats

86,331KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8145790
  • Stock #: 0684A
  • VIN: 2G61N5S30K9123836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,331 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Audio System, Remote Engine Start!

Compare at $40149 - Our Price is just $38980!

This Cadillac XTS carries the torch of old-school luxury while being thoroughly modern. This 2019 Cadillac XTS is for sale today.

This Cadillac XTS is a big, comfortable sedan with a smooth ride that harkens back to what Cadillac has always been good at. At the same time, it's packed with modern technology both in the cabin and under the hood. This Cadillac XTS delivers responsive power, a well-appointed interior, and classy styling inside and out. This sedan has 86,331 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 304HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our XTS's trim level is Luxury. Enjoy driving this Cadillac XTS Luxury with a focus on style from the dual stainless steel exhaust to the wood trim. This trim also features 19-inch painted aluminum wheels, Cadillac CUE multimedia centre with embedded navigation, daytime running lamps, heated and ventilated front seats with heated second row seats, a heated steering wheel and rear vision camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Audio System, Remote Engine Start, Park Assist, Wireless Charging.



Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o

Vehicle Features

COOLED SEATS
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Navigation
Park Assist
Premium audio system

