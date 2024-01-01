Menu
Account
Sign In
Sophisticated and extremely capable, this 2019 Chevrolet Blazer checks all the boxes for the perfect utilitarian aimed family crossover. This 2019 Chevrolet Blazer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>Sculpted and stylish with a roomy, driver-centric interior, this Chevrolet Blazer has the soul of a sports car. Seriously stylish and aggressively designed, it is a potent and highly capable crossover SUV that is big on practicality, passenger comfort and premium driving experiences. With a driver-focused interior, this Chevy Blazer invites you to take the wheel. Controls, switches and features are easily within reach and right where you expect them to be!This SUV has 92,612 kms. Its summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, weve got the perfect fit for you. If youre looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 866-735-5475 .<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

92,612 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
92,612KM
Used
VIN 3GNKBGRS5KS679301

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 92,612 KM

Vehicle Description

Sophisticated and extremely capable, this 2019 Chevrolet Blazer checks all the boxes for the perfect utilitarian aimed family crossover. This 2019 Chevrolet Blazer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Sculpted and stylish with a roomy, driver-centric interior, this Chevrolet Blazer has the soul of a sports car. Seriously stylish and aggressively designed, it is a potent and highly capable crossover SUV that is big on practicality, passenger comfort and premium driving experiences. With a driver-focused interior, this Chevy Blazer invites you to take the wheel. Controls, switches and features are easily within reach and right where you expect them to be!This SUV has 92,612 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/



Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 866-735-5475 .
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Selkirk GM

Used 2020 Chevrolet Blazer True North - Leather Seats for sale in Selkirk, MB
2020 Chevrolet Blazer True North - Leather Seats 108,047 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4WD - Leather Seats for sale in Selkirk, MB
2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4WD - Leather Seats 97,552 KM $23,991 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats for sale in Selkirk, MB
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats 88,418 KM $39,991 + tax & lic

Email Selkirk GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

204-482-XXXX

(click to show)

204-482-1010

Alternate Numbers
1-888-672-7621
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk GM

204-482-1010

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Blazer