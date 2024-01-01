$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Blazer
2019 Chevrolet Blazer
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
92,612KM
Used
VIN 3GNKBGRS5KS679301
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 92,612 KM
Sophisticated and extremely capable, this 2019 Chevrolet Blazer checks all the boxes for the perfect utilitarian aimed family crossover. This 2019 Chevrolet Blazer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Sculpted and stylish with a roomy, driver-centric interior, this Chevrolet Blazer has the soul of a sports car. Seriously stylish and aggressively designed, it is a potent and highly capable crossover SUV that is big on practicality, passenger comfort and premium driving experiences. With a driver-focused interior, this Chevy Blazer invites you to take the wheel. Controls, switches and features are easily within reach and right where you expect them to be!This SUV has 92,612 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 866-735-5475 .
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
2019 Chevrolet Blazer