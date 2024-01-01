$36,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Chevrolet Blazer
RS
2019 Chevrolet Blazer
RS
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$36,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,862KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GNKBJRSXKS623447
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 51,862 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!
On sale now! This vehicle was originally listed at $37490. We've marked it down to $36000. You save $1490. This 2019 Chevrolet Blazer gets a clean break from its past, becoming a sophisticated, handsome crossover with impressive towing capabilities and premium comfort for all passengers. This 2019 Chevrolet Blazer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Sculpted and stylish with a roomy, driver-centric interior, this Chevrolet Blazer has the soul of a sports car. Seriously stylish and aggressively designed, it is a potent and highly capable crossover SUV that is big on practicality, passenger comfort and premium driving experiences. With a driver-focused interior, this Chevy Blazer invites you to take the wheel. Controls, switches and features are easily within reach and right where you expect them to be!This low mileage SUV has just 51,862 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Blazer's trim level is RS. Upgrading to this ultra cool Blazer RS is a great choice as it comes with a long list of features. You'll get unique black aluminum wheels, a black mesh grille with hexagonal design, HID headlamps, an 8 inch touch screen display paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM and OnStar. It also comes with leather heated seats and power front seats, Chevrolet 4G LTE capability, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, rear park assist and remote engine start, lane change alert, dual zone climate control, an HD rear view camera and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seat, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
On sale now! This vehicle was originally listed at $37490. We've marked it down to $36000. You save $1490. This 2019 Chevrolet Blazer gets a clean break from its past, becoming a sophisticated, handsome crossover with impressive towing capabilities and premium comfort for all passengers. This 2019 Chevrolet Blazer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Sculpted and stylish with a roomy, driver-centric interior, this Chevrolet Blazer has the soul of a sports car. Seriously stylish and aggressively designed, it is a potent and highly capable crossover SUV that is big on practicality, passenger comfort and premium driving experiences. With a driver-focused interior, this Chevy Blazer invites you to take the wheel. Controls, switches and features are easily within reach and right where you expect them to be!This low mileage SUV has just 51,862 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Blazer's trim level is RS. Upgrading to this ultra cool Blazer RS is a great choice as it comes with a long list of features. You'll get unique black aluminum wheels, a black mesh grille with hexagonal design, HID headlamps, an 8 inch touch screen display paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM and OnStar. It also comes with leather heated seats and power front seats, Chevrolet 4G LTE capability, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, rear park assist and remote engine start, lane change alert, dual zone climate control, an HD rear view camera and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seat, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Navigation, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seat, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Alert, 4G LTE, Remote Keyless Entry, LED Li
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Selkirk GM
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat/King Ranch/Platinum/XLT/Limited/XL 150,656 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Blazer RS 51,862 KM $36,000 + tax & lic
2010 Lincoln MKX 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Email Selkirk GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$36,000
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2019 Chevrolet Blazer