2019 Chevrolet Colorado

Navigation

Rear View Camera

Trailering Package

Remote Vehicle Starter System

Pickup box

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

SiriusXM

Bose Premium Speaker

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Console, overhead

Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower

Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry

Spray-on bed liner

Door handles, body-colour

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

Defogger, rear-window electric

Rear axle, 3.42 ratio

Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls

Steering wheel, heated

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding

Cruise control, electronic, automatic

Radio, HD

Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour

Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting

GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)

Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac

Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror

Glass, windshield shade band

Window, rear-sliding, manual

Handles, door release, front and rear, Chrome

Tailgate, locking

Seat adjuster, 4-way power front passenger

Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control

Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)

Console, floor, front compartment, custom

Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down

Theft-deterrent system, immobilization

Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors

Lighting, interior, dual reading

Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)

Bumpers, rear, Black

Mouldings, Black beltline

Speedometer, miles/kilometres

USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console

Cargo box light, back of Cab

Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm)

Wireless Charging for compatible cell phones

Trailer brake controller, integrated

HD Rear Vision Camera

Headlamps, projector-type

Transfer case shield

Tailgate handle, Black (Not available with (SCZ) Chrome tailgate handle, LPO.)

Microphones, Driver side and Passenger side

Bedliner, spray-on, Black with Chevrolet logo (Includes ZR2 logo.)

Off-Road Appearance Package

Wheel, spare, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) aluminum

Trailering Package, heavy-duty includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector

LPO, Off-Road rocker protection

Tires, 265/65R17 all-terrain, blackwall 31" Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac

Tire, spare 265/65R17 all-terrain, blackwall

Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...

Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...

Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...

Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned o...

4G LTE Wi-fi Hotspot