For full size capability in a manageable size, this mid size Colorado is ready to rock. This 2019 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2019 Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability, and fuel savings, this Chevy Colorado outclasses the competition. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 71,783 kms. It's silver ice metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Colorado's trim level is ZR2. The ZR2 trims brings some pretty amazing upgrades like the ZR2 off-road suspension package with Multimatic DSSV shocks that offer dynamic damping, driver select locking differential, hill descent control, fog lamps, EZ-Lift and Lower tailgate, remote start, heated power side mirrors, off-road appearance package, trailering package, a spray-on bedliner with the ZR2 logo, unique exterior styling, a wider stance, and increased height. The interior is loaded with leather seats, heated power front seats, driver information center multi color display, rear view camera, and Teen Driver Technology, automatic climate control, remote keyless entry, auto-dimming rearview and side mirrors, heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an 8 inch color touchscreen, 4G LTE WiFi, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless charging, Bluetooth. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Bose Premium Speaker, Rear View Camera, Spray-on Bed Liner, Heated Seats, 4g Lte Wi-fi Hotspot , Remote Keyless Entry.
