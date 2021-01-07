Menu
2019 Chevrolet Colorado

71,783 KM

Details Description Features

ZR2 - Navigation

71,783KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6565817
  Stock #: 183358
  VIN: 1GCGTEEN6K1183358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Silver Ice/jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,783 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Bose Premium Speaker, Rear View Camera, Spray-On Bed Liner, Heated Seats!

For full size capability in a manageable size, this mid size Colorado is ready to rock. This 2019 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This 2019 Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability, and fuel savings, this Chevy Colorado outclasses the competition. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 71,783 kms. It's silver ice metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Colorado's trim level is ZR2. The ZR2 trims brings some pretty amazing upgrades like the ZR2 off-road suspension package with Multimatic DSSV shocks that offer dynamic damping, driver select locking differential, hill descent control, fog lamps, EZ-Lift and Lower tailgate, remote start, heated power side mirrors, off-road appearance package, trailering package, a spray-on bedliner with the ZR2 logo, unique exterior styling, a wider stance, and increased height. The interior is loaded with leather seats, heated power front seats, driver information center multi color display, rear view camera, and Teen Driver Technology, automatic climate control, remote keyless entry, auto-dimming rearview and side mirrors, heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an 8 inch color touchscreen, 4G LTE WiFi, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless charging, Bluetooth. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Bose Premium Speaker, Rear View Camera, Spray-on Bed Liner, Heated Seats, 4g Lte Wi-fi Hotspot , Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Saving money has never been easier when you shop here at Selkirk GM!
A quick drive saves you thousands!! Call to set up your test drive TODAY!!
Get behind the wheel of your dream car! Contact us to confirm pricing and availability!
Dealer #1110
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Hill Descent Control
Onstar
Heated Seats
Tow/Haul Mode
Four Wheel Drive
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic climate control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Trailering Package
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Pickup box
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
SiriusXM
Bose Premium Speaker
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Console, overhead
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Spray-on bed liner
Door handles, body-colour
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Defogger, rear-window electric
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Steering wheel, heated
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Radio, HD
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)
Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac
Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror
Glass, windshield shade band
Window, rear-sliding, manual
Handles, door release, front and rear, Chrome
Tailgate, locking
Seat adjuster, 4-way power front passenger
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
Console, floor, front compartment, custom
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Lighting, interior, dual reading
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)
Bumpers, rear, Black
Mouldings, Black beltline
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Cargo box light, back of Cab
Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm)
Wireless Charging for compatible cell phones
Trailer brake controller, integrated
HD Rear Vision Camera
Headlamps, projector-type
Transfer case shield
Tailgate handle, Black (Not available with (SCZ) Chrome tailgate handle, LPO.)
Microphones, Driver side and Passenger side
Bedliner, spray-on, Black with Chevrolet logo (Includes ZR2 logo.)
Off-Road Appearance Package
Wheel, spare, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) aluminum
Trailering Package, heavy-duty includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector
LPO, Off-Road rocker protection
Tires, 265/65R17 all-terrain, blackwall 31" Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac
Tire, spare 265/65R17 all-terrain, blackwall
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned o...
4G LTE Wi-fi Hotspot
Hitch Guidance, trailering assist guideline

