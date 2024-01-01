$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
Premier
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
Premier
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
130,000KM
VIN 3G1BF6SM5KS618025
- Body Style Hatchback
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Leatherette Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, LED Lights!
This 2019 Chevrolet Cruze offers a big-car ride in a compact package with a huge trunk and plenty of high-tech infotainment. This 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2019 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of high-tech entertainment, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This hatchback has 130,000 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cruze's trim level is Premier. This top of the line Cruze is a wise choice as it comes with an extra long list of features like stylish aluminum wheels, signature LED lighting and heated leatherette seats, a 7 inch touchscreen display plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a rear vision camera, 4G LTE and a heated steering wheel. You will also receive teen driver technology, a 6-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM, an 8-way power driver seat, remote keyless entry with keyless start and remote engine start, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, and a rear vision camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leatherette Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Led Lights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Leatherette Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, LED Lights, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Teen Driver Technology, Remote Keyless Entry, 4G LTE, Power Seat, SiriusXM
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2019 Chevrolet Cruze