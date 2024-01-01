Menu
<b>Leatherette Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, LED Lights!</b><br> <br> This 2019 Chevrolet Cruze offers a big-car ride in a compact package with a huge trunk and plenty of high-tech infotainment. This 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>Whether youre zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2019 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of high-tech entertainment, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where youre going without missing a beat. This hatchback has 130,000 kms. Its summit white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Cruzes trim level is Premier. This top of the line Cruze is a wise choice as it comes with an extra long list of features like stylish aluminum wheels, signature LED lighting and heated leatherette seats, a 7 inch touchscreen display plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a rear vision camera, 4G LTE and a heated steering wheel. You will also receive teen driver technology, a 6-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM, an 8-way power driver seat, remote keyless entry with keyless start and remote engine start, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, and a rear vision camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leatherette Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Led Lights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, weve got the perfect fit for you. If youre looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

130,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 3G1BF6SM5KS618025

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

