2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay

  • 47,502KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5089790
  • Stock #: 212797A
  • VIN: 2GNAXVEX3K6212797
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera!

With impeccable style, astounding capability, and next generation technology, this Chevy Equinox is the perfect balance of form and function. This 2019 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

When Chevrolet redesigned the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, being roomy without being too big overall. It has a fuel efficient engine, yet its still really fun to drive. This mid size crossover is stylish inside and out and the interior is packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a great all-arounder, it's hard to beat this 2019 Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 47,502 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Equinox's trim level is LT. This amazing LT trim adds a Driver Information Centre with a 4.2 inch display, power driver seat, SiriusXM, and upgraded exterior styling. This Equinox is also equipped with manual shift mode, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, aluminum wheels, active aero shutters, automatic on/off headlamps, heated power side mirrors, 4G WiFi, Chevrolet Connected Access capable, remote start, heated front seats, noise control system, rear view camera, split folding rear seat, steering wheel with audio and cruise control, Teen Driver technology, infotainment with a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth, voice commands, USB port, and AM/FM stereo. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Saving money has never been easier when you shop here at Selkirk GM!
A quick drive saves you thousands!! Call to set up your test drive TODAY!!
Get behind the wheel of your dream car! Contact us to confirm pricing and availability!
Dealer #1110
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Convenience
  • remote start
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • SiriusXM
  • 4G WiFi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

