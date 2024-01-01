$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
2019 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1ZD5ST4KF220606
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Remote Start, LED Lights, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels, 4G WiFi, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Rear View Camera, OnStar, SiriusXM
Windswept body lines and an agile stance give this handsome Chevy Malibu a sleek look while helping to provide a sporty ride. This 2019 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
A perfect blend of bold design and ingenious technology make this midsize Malibu everything you wanted, but never thought you'd find. With outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious and comfortable cabin, this Malibu features a robust body structure that contributes to its nimble handling and excellent ride. By combining both press-hardened steel and ultra-high-strength steel, engineers created a cabin that is both strong and lightweight. It's shadow gray metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Malibu's trim level is LT. Upgrade to this Malibu LT and you'll receive modern technology such as a large 8 inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth streaming audio and wireless charging, remote keyless start, LED lights, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet MyLink and 4G WiFi capability. You will also get remote keyless entry with push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel, stylish aluminum wheels, 8-way power driver seat, dual-zone climate control and a rear view camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Windswept body lines and an agile stance give this handsome Chevy Malibu a sleek look while helping to provide a sporty ride. This 2019 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
A perfect blend of bold design and ingenious technology make this midsize Malibu everything you wanted, but never thought you'd find. With outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious and comfortable cabin, this Malibu features a robust body structure that contributes to its nimble handling and excellent ride. By combining both press-hardened steel and ultra-high-strength steel, engineers created a cabin that is both strong and lightweight. It's shadow gray metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Malibu's trim level is LT. Upgrade to this Malibu LT and you'll receive modern technology such as a large 8 inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth streaming audio and wireless charging, remote keyless start, LED lights, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet MyLink and 4G WiFi capability. You will also get remote keyless entry with push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel, stylish aluminum wheels, 8-way power driver seat, dual-zone climate control and a rear view camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Selkirk GM
2020 GMC Yukon XL SLT 40,309 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Malibu LT 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT 84,119 KM $23,991 + tax & lic
Email Selkirk GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2019 Chevrolet Malibu