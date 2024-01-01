Menu
Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Remote Start, LED Lights, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels, 4G WiFi, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Rear View Camera, OnStar, SiriusXM

Windswept body lines and an agile stance give this handsome Chevy Malibu a sleek look while helping to provide a sporty ride. This 2019 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

A perfect blend of bold design and ingenious technology make this midsize Malibu everything you wanted, but never thought youd find. With outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious and comfortable cabin, this Malibu features a robust body structure that contributes to its nimble handling and excellent ride. By combining both press-hardened steel and ultra-high-strength steel, engineers created a cabin that is both strong and lightweight. Its shadow gray metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Malibus trim level is LT. Upgrade to this Malibu LT and youll receive modern technology such as a large 8 inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth streaming audio and wireless charging, remote keyless start, LED lights, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet MyLink and 4G WiFi capability. You will also get remote keyless entry with push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel, stylish aluminum wheels, 8-way power driver seat, dual-zone climate control and a rear view camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/

Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, weve got the perfect fit for you. If youre looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk.

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

Details Description

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

VIN 1G1ZD5ST4KF220606

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 0

Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Selkirk GM

204-482-1010

2019 Chevrolet Malibu