A versatile bed and a smartly designed interior make this 2019 Chevrolet Silverado the ultimate workhorse. This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Chevrolet have focused on making the all-new 2019 Silverado 1500 more functional and ergonomic, suited to both the work-site and family life. Bold styling throughout give it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the elegant, smartly designed, and modern interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity for any trip. These amazing features are only amplified by the legendary Silverado capability the all-new 2019 enhances and exemplifies.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 53,965 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Custom. This Silverado Custom adds heated power side mirrors, LED tail lamps, aluminum wheels, cruise control, and remote keyless entry to the amazing standard features like 3.5 inch Driver Information Centre, Rear view camera, Teen Driver technology, front bench seating, power windows, 7 inch touchscreen, voice command, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth phone connectivity and streaming, and a USB input. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Custom Convenience Package.
