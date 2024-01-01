$65,991+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
High Country
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
High Country
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$65,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,487KM
VIN 1GC4KYEYXKF134541
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 91,487 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio!
Designed from the ground up to be bigger, stronger, and lighter, this Silverado HD is here to lead the way. This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. Chevy trucks have a track record of capability and dependability and that's no different in this heavy duty pickup. It can handle the big jobs while providing good road manners around town and on the open road. No matter where the job takes you, get it done efficiently in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD.This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 91,487 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Silverado 3500HD's trim level is High Country. This top of the range 3500HD High Country comes with an incredible amount of luxury and capability. It features premium leather seat with heating and cooling, a remote engine start, wireless charging, a large 8 inch touch screen and navigation, Chevrolet MyLink and voice-activated technology, 12 way power seats with driver memory, exterior assist steps and unique exterior accents. This truck also offers a premium Bose audio system, a rear view camera, spray on bedliner, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, power heated exterior mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, forward collision alert, lane keep assist plus Ultrasonic front and rear park assist and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Chrome Accents, Forward Collision Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Navigation, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Chrome Accents, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel, Touch Screen, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD