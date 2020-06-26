+ taxes & licensing
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Rear View Camera, WiFi 4G, Bluetooth!
From downtown to uptown and everywhere in between, Spark offers the spunk and versatility to tackle almost any city street. This 2019 Chevrolet Spark is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2019 Chevrolet Spark is the perfect car for any city commuter. It is agile, fun to drive, and perfect for navigating through narrow, busy city streets or parking in that great spot that might be too tight of a fit for any other car. A fresh redesign for 2019 keeps this city car modern. It is surprisingly spacious and offers plenty of cargo room plus it is loaded with the latest in technology to make your drive even more fun. This hatchback has 23,345 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 98HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Spark's trim level is LT. This Chevy Spark LT adds aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, remote keyless entry, SiriusXM, and steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls to the amazing LS features like 4G WiFi, folding rear bench seat, Chevrolet Connected Access capable, 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth, voice commands, USB data ports, Driver Information Centre, outside temperature display, rear view camera, and hill start assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Rear View Camera, Wifi 4g, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry.
