Menu
Account
Sign In
$15,490

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk GM

204-482-1010

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Spark

2019 Chevrolet Spark

LT - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Spark

LT - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

  1. 5273117
  2. 5273117
  3. 5273117
  4. 5273117
  5. 5273117
  6. 5273117
  7. 5273117
  8. 5273117
  9. 5273117
  10. 5273117
  11. 5273117
  12. 5273117
  13. 5273117
  14. 5273117
  15. 5273117
  16. 5273117
  17. 5273117
  18. 5273117
  19. 5273117
  20. 5273117
  21. 5273117
  22. 5273117
  23. 5273117
  24. 5273117
  25. 5273117
Contact Seller

$15,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 23,345KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5273117
  • Stock #: P797951
  • VIN: KL8CD6SA7KC797951
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Rear View Camera, WiFi 4G, Bluetooth!

From downtown to uptown and everywhere in between, Spark offers the spunk and versatility to tackle almost any city street. This 2019 Chevrolet Spark is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This 2019 Chevrolet Spark is the perfect car for any city commuter. It is agile, fun to drive, and perfect for navigating through narrow, busy city streets or parking in that great spot that might be too tight of a fit for any other car. A fresh redesign for 2019 keeps this city car modern. It is surprisingly spacious and offers plenty of cargo room plus it is loaded with the latest in technology to make your drive even more fun. This hatchback has 23,345 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 98HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Spark's trim level is LT. This Chevy Spark LT adds aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, remote keyless entry, SiriusXM, and steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls to the amazing LS features like 4G WiFi, folding rear bench seat, Chevrolet Connected Access capable, 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth, voice commands, USB data ports, Driver Information Centre, outside temperature display, rear view camera, and hill start assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Rear View Camera, Wifi 4g, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Saving money has never been easier when you shop here at Selkirk GM!
A quick drive saves you thousands!! Call to set up your test drive TODAY!!
Get behind the wheel of your dream car! Contact us to confirm pricing and availability!
Dealer #1110
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • SiriusXM
  • Wifi 4G

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Selkirk GM

2015 Chevrolet Subur...
 145,698 KM
$34,991 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Terrain SLE...
 79,659 KM
$25,991 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 136,228 KM
$18,991 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

204-482-XXXX

(click to show)

204-482-1010

Alternate Numbers
1-888-672-7621
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory