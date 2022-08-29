Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

95,869 KM

Details Description

$37,694

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,694

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Traverse

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

LT AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

LT AWD

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$37,694

+ taxes & licensing

95,869KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9139807
  • Stock #: 22609A
  • VIN: 1GNEVGKW7KJ299508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,869 KM

Vehicle Description

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



With a spacious and comfortable interior, this versatile 2019 Chevrolet Traverse is designed with your entire family in mind. This 2019 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Whatever you need to do and wherever you need to go, this 2019 Chevy Traverse has the capability to get it done. A closer look reveals this big crossover offers something for everyone like a spacious interior, impressive cargo space, and upscale amenities. It's all wrapped up around a richly refined interior and boldly styled exterior that make this Chevy Traverse hard to resist. Have a lot of stuff to carry? Go ahead and load it up. The Chevrolet Traverse offers best-in-class cargo volume so theres plenty of room for your things. Not to mention, available hidden storage compartments are there for when you want to keep items tucked away. This SUV has 95,869 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $228.30 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $9793 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Sargent says Git R Done

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steeltown Ford

2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 64,762 KM
$35,194 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 132,303 KM
$27,694 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Durango L...
 73,998 KM
$31,194 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-888-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-632-0323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory