2019 Chevrolet Traverse
LT AWD
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
95,869KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9139807
- Stock #: 22609A
- VIN: 1GNEVGKW7KJ299508
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,869 KM
Vehicle Description
With a spacious and comfortable interior, this versatile 2019 Chevrolet Traverse is designed with your entire family in mind. This 2019 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Whatever you need to do and wherever you need to go, this 2019 Chevy Traverse has the capability to get it done. A closer look reveals this big crossover offers something for everyone like a spacious interior, impressive cargo space, and upscale amenities. It's all wrapped up around a richly refined interior and boldly styled exterior that make this Chevy Traverse hard to resist. Have a lot of stuff to carry? Go ahead and load it up. The Chevrolet Traverse offers best-in-class cargo volume so theres plenty of room for your things. Not to mention, available hidden storage compartments are there for when you want to keep items tucked away. This SUV has 95,869 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $228.30 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $9793 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
