Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Trax

43,964 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Trax

2019 Chevrolet Trax

LS - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Trax

LS - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

  1. 10288251
  2. 10288251
  3. 10288251
  4. 10288251
  5. 10288251
  6. 10288251
  7. 10288251
  8. 10288251
  9. 10288251
  10. 10288251
  11. 10288251
  12. 10288251
  13. 10288251
  14. 10288251
  15. 10288251
  16. 10288251
  17. 10288251
  18. 10288251
  19. 10288251
  20. 10288251
  21. 10288251
  22. 10288251
  23. 10288251
  24. 10288251
  25. 10288251
  26. 10288251
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
43,964KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10288251
  • Stock #: S2360
  • VIN: 3GNCJKSB9KL223123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,964 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, 4G WiFi!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Confidently cover a lot of ground in this compact SUV that'll help take you anywhere you want to go. This 2019 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The Chevy Trax is a small SUV that's larger than life. This Trax brings good looks and street smarts together in a vehicle built for active city life. Athletic and contemporary styling helps you make an entrance wherever you go and its comfortable interior takes the edge off the daily commute by adding a little more fun to every trip. This low mileage SUV has just 43,964 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Trax's trim level is LS. This Trax LS comes very well equipped with aluminum wheels, a 7 inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G WiFi capability, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, power adjustable side mirrors, a 60/40 split folding rear bench seat, Chevrolet Connected Access, flat folding front passenger seat, a rear view camera, remote keyless entry and steering wheel mounted audio controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, 4g Wifi, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

60/40 Split Rear Seat

Additional Features

TOUCHSCREEN
4G WiFi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steeltown Ford

2019 Chevrolet Trax ...
 43,964 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Kia Seltos EX ...
 70,602 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SE ...
 49,155 KM
$29,294 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Steeltown Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-888-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-632-0323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory