2019 Chevrolet Trax
LS - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
43,964KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10288251
- Stock #: S2360
- VIN: 3GNCJKSB9KL223123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,964 KM
Vehicle Description
Confidently cover a lot of ground in this compact SUV that'll help take you anywhere you want to go. This 2019 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The Chevy Trax is a small SUV that's larger than life. This Trax brings good looks and street smarts together in a vehicle built for active city life. Athletic and contemporary styling helps you make an entrance wherever you go and its comfortable interior takes the edge off the daily commute by adding a little more fun to every trip. This low mileage SUV has just 43,964 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Trax's trim level is LS. This Trax LS comes very well equipped with aluminum wheels, a 7 inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G WiFi capability, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, power adjustable side mirrors, a 60/40 split folding rear bench seat, Chevrolet Connected Access, flat folding front passenger seat, a rear view camera, remote keyless entry and steering wheel mounted audio controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, 4g Wifi, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
60/40 Split Rear Seat
Additional Features
TOUCHSCREEN
4G WiFi
