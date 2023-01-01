2019 Chevrolet Trax ...

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 3 , 9 6 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10288251

10288251 Stock #: S2360

S2360 VIN: 3GNCJKSB9KL223123

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 43,964 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating 60/40 Split Rear Seat Additional Features TOUCHSCREEN 4G WiFi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.