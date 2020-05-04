1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
+ taxes & licensing
Chrome Exterior, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth
Practicality reigns supreme in this Dodge Grand Caravan. This 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With unbeatable value, this Grand Caravan offers a lot of options, versatility, and functionality at a phenomenal price. If you need a reliable, practical, and fuel efficient family hauler, then this Dodge Grand Caravan is your best bet. A real value for families, don't miss out on this amazing minivan.This van has 30,587 kms. It's granite crystal metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is GT. The top trim for the Grand Caravan, this GT comes with amazing chrome accents, aluminum wheels, a sportier suspension, power heated mirrors, power front windows with deep tint sunscreen glass, 2nd and 3rd row power windows, fuel economizer mode, automatic headlamps fog lamps, a roof rack system, dual power sliding doors, a power liftgate, 2nd row in floor Super Stow'N Go seats, 3rd row Stow'N Go seats with tailgate seating, a rear view camera, remote keyless entry, a 115 V power outlet, and remote start for convenience and style. Keeping you and your whole family comfortable and entertained is a multimedia radio with a 6.5 inch touchscreen and 9 premium speakers, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, an auto dimming rear view mirror, a heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, heated leather seats, power driver seat, automatic tri-zone climate control, ambient lighting, rear reading lamps, and an electronic vehicle information center.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGEG6KR677380.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Saving money has never been easier when you shop here at Selkirk GM!
A quick drive saves you thousands!! Call to set up your test drive TODAY!!
Get behind the wheel of your dream car! Contact us to confirm pricing and availability!
Dealer #1110
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7