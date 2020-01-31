Low Mileage!
Change the game with the unique styling of the 2019 Ford Edge. This 2019 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The devil is in the details, and you'll never miss a detail in the 2019 Ford Edge. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the 2019 Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. For a ride on the edge, take a ride in the 2019 Ford Edge.This low mileage SUV has just 13,123 kms. It's black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Edge's trim level is ST AWD. The new ST trim was developed for performance, along that grain, this SUV has a performance motor and suspension and performance leather trimmed seats. More than performance, you also get Sync3 complete with wifi, a premium sound system, 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and FordPass Connect. For surprising luxury it throws in heated power seats with memory settings, a leather steering wheel with cruise control and audio controls, and dual zone automatic climate control. To match safety with performance, you get blind spot assistance, lane keep assist, automatic headlights, fog lights, remote start, and a rear view camera.
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Compass
- Integrated roof antenna
- Convenience
- Windows
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Black grille
- Suspension
- Sport tuned suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Exterior
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Safety
- Comfort
- Additional Features
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- Cargo Net
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- LED brakelights
- Trunk/hatch auto-latch
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Digital/Analog Display
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Laminated Glass
- Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 70 L Fuel Tank
- Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- KEYPAD
- Electric Power-Assist Steering
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
- GVWR: TBA
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- 3 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
- 8-Way Driver Seat
- 8-Way Passenger Seat
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Streaming Audio
- Axle Ratio: TBA
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- 70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
- Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Miko Simulated Suede/Leather Rear Seat
- Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
- w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost -inc: Ford performance engine cover, auto start-stop technology and active grille shutters
- FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
- Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Collision Warning
- Class II Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
- Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Rocker Panel Extensions
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
- Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
