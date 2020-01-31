Low Mileage!



Made without compromise in mind, the 2019 Ford Edge is ready for whatever you put it through. This 2019 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.



The devil is in the details, and you'll never miss a detail in the 2019 Ford Edge. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the 2019 Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. For a ride on the edge, take a ride in the 2019 Ford Edge.This low mileage SUV has just 17,361 kms. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Our Edge's trim level is Titanium AWD. This top shelf compact SUV will get you the amazing Sync3 complete with wifi, a premium sound system, an 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and FordPass Connect. Keeping the luxury going is heated power seats with memory settings, memory setting side mirrors, wireless charging, a leather steering wheel with cruise control and audio controls, dual zone automatic climate control, and a hands free power liftgate. This SUV also comes with blind spot assistance, lane keep assist, automatic headlights, fog lights, remote start, and a rear view camera for added safety.

