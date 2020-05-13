Menu
2019 Ford Edge

SEL - Heated Seats - Android Auto

2019 Ford Edge

Location

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

  • 21,365KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5009526
  • Stock #: A2029
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J95KBB82319
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start, Blind Spot Assist!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Made without compromise in mind, the 2019 Ford Edge is ready for whatever you put it through. This 2019 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The devil is in the details, and you'll never miss a detail in the 2019 Ford Edge. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the 2019 Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. For a ride on the edge, take a ride in the 2019 Ford Edge.This SUV has 21,365 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Edge's trim level is SEL. With luxury too big for a compact SUV, this Edge will give you a leather wrapped steering wheel with cruise control and audio controls, dual zone automatic climate control, heated and power front seats, and the amazing Sync3 complete with wifi, 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and FordPass Connect. For safety and convenience, you also get blind spot assistance, lane keep assist, automatic headlights, fog lights, remote start, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Remote Start, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Sync.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J95KBB82319.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee

Sargent says Git R Done

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Convenience
  • remote start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
  • Sync
  • Blind Spot Assist
  • Lane Keep Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

