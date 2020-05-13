+ taxes & licensing
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start, Blind Spot Assist!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Fuel efficient with unstoppable performance, the 2019 Ford Edge is here to get you there. This 2019 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The devil is in the details, and you'll never miss a detail in the 2019 Ford Edge. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the 2019 Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. For a ride on the edge, take a ride in the 2019 Ford Edge.This SUV has 21,365 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Edge's trim level is SEL. With luxury too big for a compact SUV, this Edge will give you a leather wrapped steering wheel with cruise control and audio controls, dual zone automatic climate control, heated and power front seats, and the amazing Sync3 complete with wifi, 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and FordPass Connect. For safety and convenience, you also get blind spot assistance, lane keep assist, automatic headlights, fog lights, remote start, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Remote Start, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Sync.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
