2019 Ford Edge

$34,694 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 7 3 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8993026

8993026 Stock #: 22522A

22522A VIN: 2FMPK4J95KBC65975

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 45,739 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior remote start Remote Keyless Entry Blind Spot Assist Power Options Power Liftgate Convenience Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control Android Auto Apple CarPlay Safety Lane Departure Warning Automatic Emergency Braking Additional Features Sync Lane Keep Assist 4G LTE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.