Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound System
With limitless capability, connectivity, and confidence, the 2019 Ford Escape is ready for wherever your next adventure takes you. This 2019 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable and dependable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile 2019 Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2019 Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable. With surprising luxury, performance, capability, and cargo space, tackle your life's adventures in a 2019 Ford Escape.This SUV has 21,203 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escape's trim level is Titanium 4WD. This premium trim comes equipped with Sync3 that has voice activated touchscreen navigation and a premium sound system added to its 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, dual zone automatic climate control, and FordPass Connect. Continuing the luxury and style, you get heated leather seats with power adjustability, a heated leather steering wheel, and memory settings for seats and mirrors. For added safety and driver's assistance, you get a hands free power liftgate, 4 wheel drive, active park assist, forward and rear sensing systems, and a rear view camera.
