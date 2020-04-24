Menu
2019 Ford Escape

Titanium 4WD - Navigation - Leather Seats

2019 Ford Escape

Titanium 4WD - Navigation - Leather Seats

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 13,811KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4906893
  • Stock #: A2020
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J9XKUB72031
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Android Auto!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



With an interior that easily adapts to your needs and keeps all your equipment charged, hidden, and handy the 2019 Ford Escape is the perfect partner for the spontaneous adventurer. This 2019 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable and dependable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile 2019 Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2019 Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable. With surprising luxury, performance, capability, and cargo space, tackle your life's adventures in a 2019 Ford Escape.This low mileage SUV has just 13,811 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Escape's trim level is Titanium 4WD. This premium trim comes equipped with Sync3 that has voice activated touchscreen navigation and a premium sound system added to its 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, dual zone automatic climate control, and FordPass Connect. Continuing the luxury and style, you get heated leather seats with power adjustability, a heated leather steering wheel, and memory settings for seats and mirrors. For added safety and driver's assistance, you get a hands free power liftgate, 4 wheel drive, active park assist, forward and rear sensing systems, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Power Tailgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9J9XKUB72031.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee

Sargent says Git R Done

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Memory Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Compass
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Convenience
  • Block Heater
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Air filtration
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured door handles
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Power Tailgate
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • 3.07 Axle Ratio
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Analog Display
  • Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Laminated Glass
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Transmission w/Oil Cooler
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • KEYPAD
  • Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • 390w Regular Amplifier
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • GVWR: TBD
  • 8-Way Driver Seat
  • 8-Way Passenger Seat
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
  • Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Streaming Audio
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto-start-stop technology
  • Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
  • 59.4 L Fuel Tank
  • Tires: 235/45R19 A/S BSW -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
  • Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link service (includes a 6-month subscription and is available in select markets only)
  • FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

