933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
Low Mileage, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Android Auto!
With an interior that easily adapts to your needs and keeps all your equipment charged, hidden, and handy the 2019 Ford Escape is the perfect partner for the spontaneous adventurer. This 2019 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable and dependable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile 2019 Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2019 Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable. With surprising luxury, performance, capability, and cargo space, tackle your life's adventures in a 2019 Ford Escape.This low mileage SUV has just 13,811 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escape's trim level is Titanium 4WD. This premium trim comes equipped with Sync3 that has voice activated touchscreen navigation and a premium sound system added to its 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, dual zone automatic climate control, and FordPass Connect. Continuing the luxury and style, you get heated leather seats with power adjustability, a heated leather steering wheel, and memory settings for seats and mirrors. For added safety and driver's assistance, you get a hands free power liftgate, 4 wheel drive, active park assist, forward and rear sensing systems, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Power Tailgate.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
