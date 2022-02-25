2019 Ford Escape

$31,694 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 8 7 8 K M Used Get Financing

VIN: 1FMCU9HDXKUC15616

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 46,878 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control remote start Remote Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Comfort Climate Control Power Options Power Liftgate Convenience Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Additional Features Park Assist Sync TOUCHSCREEN Steering Wheel Controlled Audio 4G LTE

