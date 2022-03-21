2019 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 1 2 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8804837

8804837 Stock #: 22372A

22372A VIN: 1FMCU9HD9KUB37507

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 58,126 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control remote start Remote Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Comfort Climate Control Power Options Power Liftgate Convenience Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Additional Features Park Assist Sync TOUCHSCREEN Steering Wheel Controlled Audio 4G LTE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.