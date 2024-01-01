$51,794+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Ford Expedition
Limited Max Limited Max
2019 Ford Expedition
Limited Max Limited Max
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$51,794
+ taxes & licensing
76,841KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMJK2AT4KEA70413
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2500
- Mileage 76,841 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Android Auto!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This Ford Expedition's styling conveys the best of what a full-size SUV can offer with remarkable comfort and capability plus an upscale attitude. This 2019 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Ford Expedition sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 76,841 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Expedition's trim level is Limited Max. Upgrade to this Ford Expedition Limited Max and you'll receive plenty of extra features such as larger aluminum wheels, a dual-row power sunroof, a power tailgate, power running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen 12 speaker stereo, an 8 inch touchscreen paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition. Additional premium features include power adjustable heated and cooled front seats, power adjustable pedals, a mobile hotspot, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start and smart device remote engine start, dual zone climate control, Ford Co-Pilot360 that adds front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJK2AT4KEA70413.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $383.93 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $18082 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This Ford Expedition's styling conveys the best of what a full-size SUV can offer with remarkable comfort and capability plus an upscale attitude. This 2019 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Ford Expedition sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 76,841 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Expedition's trim level is Limited Max. Upgrade to this Ford Expedition Limited Max and you'll receive plenty of extra features such as larger aluminum wheels, a dual-row power sunroof, a power tailgate, power running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen 12 speaker stereo, an 8 inch touchscreen paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition. Additional premium features include power adjustable heated and cooled front seats, power adjustable pedals, a mobile hotspot, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start and smart device remote engine start, dual zone climate control, Ford Co-Pilot360 that adds front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJK2AT4KEA70413.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $383.93 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $18082 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
Wifi 4G
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
2018 Ford F-150 XL/XLT/LARIAT 313,580 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum/Limited 135,246 KM $72,794 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Escape SE - Heated Seats - Android Auto 30,236 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Steeltown Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$51,794
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2019 Ford Expedition