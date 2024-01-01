$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Ford Explorer
XLT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
2019 Ford Explorer
XLT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,421KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FM5K8DH8KGB29415
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,421 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
The Ford Explorer is the SUV that started the craze and it's still the top contender with a premium interior, has high-tech features, and offers a robust powertrain. This 2019 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. This Explorer is safer, powerful, and more comfortable than ever before and continues to lead the midsize SUV segment. This SUV has 125,421 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. This Ford Explorer XLT is an excellent blend of features and value. It comes standard with a large color touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, SiriusXM radio, and streaming audio. It also includes stylish aluminum wheels, LED lights with front fog lights, dual-zone climate control, power front seats, split folding rear seats, a rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection and cross traffic alert, a proximity key, smart device remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sync 3, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Blind Spot Detection, Park Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8DH8KGB29415.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
The Ford Explorer is the SUV that started the craze and it's still the top contender with a premium interior, has high-tech features, and offers a robust powertrain. This 2019 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. This Explorer is safer, powerful, and more comfortable than ever before and continues to lead the midsize SUV segment. This SUV has 125,421 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. This Ford Explorer XLT is an excellent blend of features and value. It comes standard with a large color touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, SiriusXM radio, and streaming audio. It also includes stylish aluminum wheels, LED lights with front fog lights, dual-zone climate control, power front seats, split folding rear seats, a rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection and cross traffic alert, a proximity key, smart device remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sync 3, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Blind Spot Detection, Park Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8DH8KGB29415.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
remote start
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
SYNC 3
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
2023 Ford Explorer XLT - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 49,670 KM $45,794 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Explorer Timberline - Navigation 53,850 KM $46,294 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo w/1SA 148,674 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Steeltown Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2019 Ford Explorer