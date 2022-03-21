2019 Ford Explorer

$41,694 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 1 2 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8955043

8955043 Stock #: 22289A

22289A VIN: 1FM5K8D84KGA74431

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 35,126 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Interior remote start Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Park Assist LED Lights Blind Spot Detection TOUCHSCREEN SYNC 3 SiriusXM 4G LTE Ford Co-Pilot360

