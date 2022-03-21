$41,694+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,694
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2019 Ford Explorer
2019 Ford Explorer
XLT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$41,694
+ taxes & licensing
35,126KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8955043
- Stock #: 22289A
- VIN: 1FM5K8D84KGA74431
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,126 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This Explorer has plenty of dynamic features, designed to help you play hard and go far beyond the road less traveled. This 2019 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. This Explorer is safer, powerful, and more comfortable than ever before and continues to lead the midsize SUV segment. This low mileage SUV has just 35,126 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. This Ford Explorer XLT is an excellent blend of features and value. It comes standard with a large color touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, SiriusXM radio, and streaming audio. It also includes stylish aluminum wheels, LED lights with front fog lights, dual-zone climate control, power front seats, split folding rear seats, a rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection and cross traffic alert, a proximity key, smart device remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sync 3, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Blind Spot Detection, Park Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D84KGA74431.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $252.53 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $10832 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Sargent says Git R Done
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
remote start
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
SYNC 3
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7