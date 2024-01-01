$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XLT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
2019 Ford F-150
XLT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
78,103KM
VIN 1FTEW1E54KKD20475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magma
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,103 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Chrome Exterior Accents
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Dynamic Hitch Assist
Cargo Box Lighting
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2019 Ford F-150