$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Raptor - Raptor Styling - Low Mileage

2019 Ford F-150

Raptor - Raptor Styling - Low Mileage

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 9,925KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5009538
  • Stock #: S2030
  • VIN: 1FTFW1RG2KFB22745
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, Raptor Capability, Baja Ready Motor, Raptor Styling, Off-Road Ready, Trail Ready Suspension!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



This 2019 Ford F-150 essentially is the highly versatile, highly usable work truck that can feel downright luxurious when needed. This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Historically the Ford F-150 has been the best at what it does, and once again it holds that title all to itself. While its main attraction is its versatility and usability, while also having the highest capacity for towing and hauling in its class, there are moments where this F-150 is downright luxurious and infinitely more comfortable than any other vehicle out there, giving you the ease of seemingly limitless power and the ride height to tackle almost every off road track out there.This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 9,925 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-150's trim level is Raptor. The trendsetter that stayed on top, this Raptor is Baja built and ready to rip with a massively upgraded and truly unique powertrain, high output FOX Live Valve racing shocks, a unique long travel suspension system, and a Terrain Management System all designed to shred the gnarliest trails. More trail riding capability and style comes from a performance hood and bumper, unique Raptor and Ford styled grille and bed, skid plates, and multiple air extractors on the front end. All this power and capability would be cool as is, but with perforated heated leather seats, 4G WiFi, emergency automatic braking, reverse sensors, overhead console with 6 auxiliary upfitter switches ready to operate any aftermarket lights and accessories, leather sport steering with paddle shifters and thumb pads, and unique Raptor and Ford styling throughout, even the interior has attitude. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Raptor Capability, Baja Ready Motor, Raptor Styling, Off-road Ready, Trail Ready Suspension, Trail Management System, Leather Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1RG2KFB22745.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee

Sargent says Git R Done

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Seating
  • Leather Seats
Additional Features
  • 4G WiFi
  • Off-Road Ready
  • Raptor Capability
  • Baja Ready Motor
  • Raptor Styling
  • Trail Ready Suspension
  • Trail Management System

