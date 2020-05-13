+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage, Raptor Capability, Baja Ready Motor, Raptor Styling, Off-Road Ready, Trail Ready Suspension!
This 2019 Ford F-150 essentially is the highly versatile, highly usable work truck that can feel downright luxurious when needed. This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Historically the Ford F-150 has been the best at what it does, and once again it holds that title all to itself. While its main attraction is its versatility and usability, while also having the highest capacity for towing and hauling in its class, there are moments where this F-150 is downright luxurious and infinitely more comfortable than any other vehicle out there, giving you the ease of seemingly limitless power and the ride height to tackle almost every off road track out there.This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 9,925 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is Raptor. The trendsetter that stayed on top, this Raptor is Baja built and ready to rip with a massively upgraded and truly unique powertrain, high output FOX Live Valve racing shocks, a unique long travel suspension system, and a Terrain Management System all designed to shred the gnarliest trails. More trail riding capability and style comes from a performance hood and bumper, unique Raptor and Ford styled grille and bed, skid plates, and multiple air extractors on the front end. All this power and capability would be cool as is, but with perforated heated leather seats, 4G WiFi, emergency automatic braking, reverse sensors, overhead console with 6 auxiliary upfitter switches ready to operate any aftermarket lights and accessories, leather sport steering with paddle shifters and thumb pads, and unique Raptor and Ford styling throughout, even the interior has attitude. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Raptor Capability, Baja Ready Motor, Raptor Styling, Off-road Ready, Trail Ready Suspension, Trail Management System, Leather Seats.
