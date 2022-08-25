$43,194 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 7 8 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8996581

8996581 Stock #: 22228A

22228A VIN: 1FTEW1EP6KFD37482

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 63,782 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Aluminum Wheels Interior Remote Keyless Entry Safety Rear View Camera Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features SiriusXM Chrome Exterior Accents 4G LTE Ford Co-Pilot360 Dynamic Hitch Assist Cargo Box Lighting

