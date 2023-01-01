$42,794 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9569140

Stock #: 22750A

22750A VIN: 1FTEW1E48KFD37523

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 30,500 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Aluminum Wheels Interior Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features SiriusXM Chrome Exterior Accents 4G LTE Ford Co-Pilot360 Dynamic Hitch Assist Cargo Box Lighting

