2019 Ford F-250
2019 Ford F-250
Super Duty
54,613KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8375595
- Stock #: 22139A
- VIN: 1FT7W2B62KEC01124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,613 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford Super Duty is the toughest, most capable pickup truck that Ford has ever built, and that's saying a lot. This 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-250 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-250 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 54,613 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $391.83 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $16807 ).
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Sargent says Git R Done
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk.
