2019 Ford F-250
2019 Ford F-250
Super Duty Lariat - Leather Seats
Location
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Used
- Listing ID: 8614364
- Stock #: S2240
- VIN: 1FT7W2B60KEE48321
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Brutish power and payload capacity are key traits of this Ford F-250, while aluminum construction brings it into the 21st century. This 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-250 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-250 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-250 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. Stepping up to this premium F-250 Lariat is an excellent decision as it comes loaded with unique aluminum wheels, heated and cooled leather seats, a premium Bang & Olufsen 10 speaker audio system with SiriusXM radio, chrome exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. It also includes a colour touchscreen, side running boards, 10-way power front seats, a power locking tailgate with remote keyless entry and driver keypad, a rear view camera with rear parking sensors, a leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Running Boards, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT7W2B60KEE48321.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $361.55 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $15508 ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Sync
SiriusXM
4G LTE
