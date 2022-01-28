$89,995+ tax & licensing
$89,995
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-350
Super Duty Platinum - Navigation
Location
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 8198193
- Stock #: 0815
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT2KEE78260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $92695 - Our Price is just $89995!
For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged F-350. This 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty is for sale today.
High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 450HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Platinum. Upgrading to this ultra premium F-350 Platinum Edition is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with exclusive polished aluminum wheels, unique premium leather seats that are heated and cooled, a Bang & Olufsen 10 speaker audio system with SiriusXM radio, painted and chrome exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. This impressive truck also includes a colour touchscreen with built-in navigation and SYNC 3 featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED auto headlights, power running boards, power front seats and heated rear seats, a useful driver door keypad, 360 degree camera with rear parking sensors, a leather heated steering wheel, dual zone climate control, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, power adjustable pedals and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, 360 Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT2KEE78260.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Trailer Hitch
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Premium Audio
Navigation
Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
SYNC 3
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
