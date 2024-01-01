$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Flex
Limited AWD Limited
2019 Ford Flex
Limited AWD Limited
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
119,623KM
Used
VIN 2FMHK6D82KBA09053
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,623 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
If you have a lot of people and cargo to move, this Ford Flex has the space and versatility you desire. This 2019 Ford Flex is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The Ford Flex has a unique style, plenty of passenger room and excellent cargo area, with car-like handling that will make you wonder why wagons ever went out of style. With better fuel economy than a large SUV and more style than a traditional minivan, the uber functional Flex is a great choice for those who want an enjoyable driving experience from a versatile family vehicle. This SUV has 119,623 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Flex's trim level is Limited AWD. Stepping up to this feature rich Flex Limited with all wheel drive is an excellent choice as it includes larger aluminum wheels, a useful power rear liftgate, chrome exterior accents, Ford's Gen 3 SYNC infotainment system with a larger 8 inch touchscreen and streaming audio, power pedals with memory and a genuine leather steering wheel. It also comes with a reverse sensing system and blind spot detection, remote keyless entry with a proximity key and push button start, power heated seats, cruise control, dual zone climate control, Ford Co-Pilot360 and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMHK6D82KBA09053.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps
Power Options
Power Seats
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
TOUCHSCREEN
SYNC 3
SiriusXM
Ford Co-Pilot360
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2019 Ford Flex