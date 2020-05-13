+ taxes & licensing
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!
The funky Flex is Ford's answer to those seeking a modern version of the old-school station wagon. -Car and Driver This 2019 Ford Flex is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The Ford Flex has a unique style, plenty of passenger and cargo room, and car-like handling that will make you wonder why wagons ever went out of style. With better fuel economy than a large SUV and more style than a traditional minivan or crossover, the Flex is a great choice for those who want an enjoyable driving experience from a versatile family vehicle. This low mileage SUV has just 18,047 kms. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Flex's trim level is SEL. The mid-range SEL trim gives this Flex a nice blend of features and value. It comes with the SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 2 USB ports, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, push-button start, fog lamps, automatic headlights, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.
